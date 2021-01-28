0Chain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $984,057.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $49.92 million and approximately $984,057.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 104.9% higher against the dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00003044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000212 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00044354 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

