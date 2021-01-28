0xcert 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23,945.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 30% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. 0xcert has a total market cap of $813,566.70 and approximately $23,945.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 50.4% against the dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.97 or 0.00897165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.16 or 0.04215430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017709 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

