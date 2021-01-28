$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Autodesk posted sales of $899.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.67.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $273.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.43, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.70. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

