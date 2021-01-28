$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $917.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Brunswick by 73.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 37.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $91.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.65. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

