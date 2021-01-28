$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. AerCap reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AerCap.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($7.73). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.69 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.64. AerCap has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $64.86.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerCap (AER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.