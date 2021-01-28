$1.62 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report sales of $1.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 million and the highest is $2.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $4.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $8.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.46 million to $30.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 273.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

SLGL stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

