1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its third quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.11–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $404.225-418.164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.13 million.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $751,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,197 shares in the company, valued at $22,432,784.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $410,907.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,781,086.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

