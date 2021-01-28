100,000 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,892,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of First Solar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,771. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,341,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,308,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $44,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,510,527 shares of company stock worth $200,908,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Solar from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.26.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

