$101.00 Million in Sales Expected for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) will post $101.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.00 million and the lowest is $100.01 million. SVMK posted sales of $84.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year sales of $375.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.64 million to $376.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $447.86 million, with estimates ranging from $436.38 million to $460.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SVMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVMK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $288,827.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $35,271.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,074,483. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SVMK by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 288,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter worth about $1,819,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SVMK by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,947 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SVMK by 9.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVMK opened at $24.86 on Thursday. SVMK has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.39.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

