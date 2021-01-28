11,000 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $2,637,951.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,790.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 over the last quarter.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.