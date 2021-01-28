11,582 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after acquiring an additional 564,004 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 670,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,119,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,946,000 after acquiring an additional 72,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,574,000 after acquiring an additional 91,118 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.90. 43,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,653. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $170.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.58 and a 200-day moving average of $145.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.