1,176,925 Shares in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,176,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,116,000. PNM Resources accounts for approximately 2.6% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 1.37% of PNM Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,227,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,049,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in PNM Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,012,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,196,000 after buying an additional 54,103 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,875,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 784,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,413,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

PNM opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.07 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

