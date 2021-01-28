122,792 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 463.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 245.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 857,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,591,000 after acquiring an additional 609,351 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,899,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 425,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 287,849 shares during the period.

KRE opened at $54.74 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.07.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

