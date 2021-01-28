131,050 Shares in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 131,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Livent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Livent by 5,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Livent by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Livent by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LTHM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

