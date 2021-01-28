$139.28 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report $139.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.80 million. Trupanion posted sales of $105.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $498.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.20 million to $499.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $633.21 million, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $642.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

TRUP opened at $118.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $125.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,962.01 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $3,004,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,147.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $291,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,503 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,365. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

