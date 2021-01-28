1,392,200 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,392,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,137,000. Li Auto comprises about 1.9% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.17% of Li Auto at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at about $103,689,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $95,899,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $47,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $44,485,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $26,179,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

