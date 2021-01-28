1,426,475 Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Purchased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,426,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,266,000. Eastern Bankshares makes up approximately 1.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of Eastern Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,381,000.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,692. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.