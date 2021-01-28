14,491 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,409. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $132.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.61 and a 200 day moving average of $116.26.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

