$15.94 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will report sales of $15.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.14 billion and the lowest is $15.73 billion. MetLife reported sales of $18.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $61.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.62 billion to $62.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $64.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.17 billion to $67.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $48.41 on Thursday. MetLife has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in MetLife by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in MetLife by 21.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in MetLife by 3.8% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

