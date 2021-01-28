$15.94 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce $15.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.14 billion and the lowest is $15.73 billion. MetLife reported sales of $18.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $61.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.62 billion to $62.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $64.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.17 billion to $67.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in MetLife by 21.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in MetLife by 3.8% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16. MetLife has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.