165,000 Shares in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 1.06% of Seaport Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of SGAM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 32,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,187. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

