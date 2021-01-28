167,787 Shares in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 167,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.53% of Urovant Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UROV. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 378,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Urovant Sciences stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $511.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38. Analysts expect that Urovant Sciences Ltd. will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

