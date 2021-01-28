180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Shares Up 9.8%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s stock price rose 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 3,123,495 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,743,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Marlene Krauss sold 60,633 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $197,663.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 136,066 shares of company stock valued at $375,326 over the last ninety days. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

