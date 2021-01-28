18,050 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EDU. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 71,495.9% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 759,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,565,000 after purchasing an additional 758,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,613,000 after purchasing an additional 747,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 761,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,897,000 after purchasing an additional 580,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,894,000 after purchasing an additional 497,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,411,000 after buying an additional 474,197 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.51. 5,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,801. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $187.43.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

