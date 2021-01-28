1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.66 and last traded at $50.21. 1,162,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,645,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.89.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 24,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $997,668.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,974.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,292,032 shares of company stock worth $51,476,259.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,824,000 after purchasing an additional 986,136 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

