1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Trading 4.3% Higher

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. 210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $46.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Get 1st Colonial Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 9.65% of 1st Colonial Bancorp worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.