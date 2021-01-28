1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.01

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.01 and traded as high as $15.46. 1st Constitution Bancorp shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 19,578 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCCY shares. TheStreet raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.
The firm has a market cap of $152.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.
1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCCY)
1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.
Read More: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.