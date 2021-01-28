1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.01

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.01 and traded as high as $15.46. 1st Constitution Bancorp shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 19,578 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCCY shares. TheStreet raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $152.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. 39.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.