$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will post $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $2.03 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $7.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

AMT opened at $229.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

