$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to announce sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.12 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $8.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on BURL shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.68.

Shares of BURL opened at $236.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.15 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $271.74.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.