$21.05 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post sales of $21.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $22.50 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $62.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $98.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.50 million to $100.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $108.78 million, with estimates ranging from $100.30 million to $115.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOI shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 73,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $36,498,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 755,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 243,092 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 178,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

SOI stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $410.70 million, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

