$21.05 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to announce $21.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $62.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $98.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.50 million to $100.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $108.78 million, with estimates ranging from $100.30 million to $115.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SOI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.22.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

