21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Up 7.6%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $37.61. Approximately 3,976,008 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,872,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

VNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.