26,000 Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

