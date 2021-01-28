$273.41 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce $273.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.00 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $263.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on STRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Strategic Education stock opened at $89.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $187.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 37.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

