$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce $3.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.54 billion and the highest is $3.57 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $4.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $14.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,181 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,290,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 446.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 414.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,306,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,658,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,908,000 after acquiring an additional 789,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.