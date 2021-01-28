300,000 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,158,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.6% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 377.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $105.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

