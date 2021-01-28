30,544 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in YETI by 90.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in YETI by 4.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YETI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,814,912.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $1,466,725.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,368 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,877 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

