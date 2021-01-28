$32.41 Million in Sales Expected for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to post $32.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares posted sales of $36.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.43 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $94,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $519,582 over the last three months. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $973,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBI opened at $19.93 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $339.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

