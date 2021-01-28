$350.85 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report $350.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $342.60 million and the highest is $357.20 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $364.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.73 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

FLOW stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 142,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,870 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

