$36.63 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report $36.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.20 million. Greenlane posted sales of $37.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $138.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $139.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $167.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.95 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $163,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $166,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,175 shares in the company, valued at $102,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,400 shares of company stock worth $570,381. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 70,335 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 11.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 57.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 453,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 164,906 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNLN opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $421.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.74. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

