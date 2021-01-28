396,425 Shares in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 396,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 2.36% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NASDAQ IPA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,609. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multispecies antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing, purification in gram scale levels, and characterization and validation; antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with screening and clone-picking; cryopreservation; affinity measurements, functional assays, and epitope mapping and binning; and modeling, design, and manufacturing of custom antigen.

