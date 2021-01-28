3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Down 10%

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) were down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.55 and last traded at $37.99. Approximately 11,898,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 31,999,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on DDD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $47,760.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock worth $309,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 177,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,418 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 79,271 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 183,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

