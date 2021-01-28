$4.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post $4.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.28 billion and the lowest is $4.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies also posted sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $17.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $17.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $17.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $107.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

