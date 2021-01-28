$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report $4.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.49 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $15.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.84 billion to $15.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.70 billion to $18.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $12.94.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 566,645 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $6,686,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 254,240 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $2,781,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,772,537 shares of company stock worth $30,700,666. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tenneco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,590,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,919,000 after purchasing an additional 67,120 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,719,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Tenneco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 486,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Tenneco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 481,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenneco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

