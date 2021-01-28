$456.20 Million in Sales Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report sales of $456.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $457.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.20 million. Stepan reported sales of $444.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In related news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,379.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,526,573.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,959 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCL opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $131.72.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

