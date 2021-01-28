$5.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will announce $5.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.24 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $23.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $23.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.61 billion to $24.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 51.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

