$5.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post $5.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.53 billion and the highest is $5.92 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $20.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.16 billion to $20.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.35 billion to $23.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAG shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAG opened at $60.57 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.