53,890 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Arvinas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after acquiring an additional 176,150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Arvinas by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.08.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

