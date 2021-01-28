5,423 Shares in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

IYT opened at $216.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.78. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.