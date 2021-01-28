54,426 Shares in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,000. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.7% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,218,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 87,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,043. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.84. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

